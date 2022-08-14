Home page World

Patricia Schlesinger during a dpa interview. After her resignation, the RBB advises on how to proceed. © Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Today there is an important decision in the case of the resigned ARD boss and RBB director – it is ultimately about the end of her employment. Meanwhile, new allegations have emerged.

Berlin – An important week is coming up in the affair surrounding the resigned ARD and RBB boss Patricia Schlesinger. In view of the still unresolved allegations against the 61-year-old, the Broadcasting Council of the public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg is meeting in Berlin today to discuss the termination of her contract. The body is able to recall an artistic director by state treaty.

The question is whether there will be a termination without notice, as state politicians and the German Association of Journalists are demanding – and what about a possible severance payment. Erik Stohn, member of the Broadcasting Council and Brandenburg SPD state politician, told the German Press Agency that he had clear expectations that the committee would take steps to immediately separate Schlesinger without severance pay.

Does Schlesinger have pension rights?

After a possible dismissal by the Broadcasting Council – the “Bild” first reported in advance about a corresponding draft resolution for the meeting – the administrative board would then take action in a next step and complete the termination of the service contract. The specific modalities and issues such as severance pay or pension entitlements are also dealt with there. A time horizon for the possible second step of the board of directors is not known.

Tomorrow, the managing director of the broadcaster Hagen Brandstätter (administrative director), who stepped in for Schlesinger, will answer the questions of the Brandenburg state parliament about the Schlesinger cause. It’s week two since her resignation as RBB director. In July, Schlesinger and committee representatives declined an invitation from the state parliament, which caused outrage. Brandenburg currently has the legal supervision of the RBB.

Schlesinger faces numerous allegations of nepotism. She denied the allegations. The Attorney General is investigating, and there is also an external investigation by a law firm. Results are not yet available.

Expensive company car, food at RBB expense and more

Schlesinger faces numerous allegations of nepotism. In addition to the 61-year-old, the focus is on the chief controller Wolf-Dieter Wolf of the ARD broadcaster RBB, who has also resigned. Both rejected allegations. It is also about questionable orders for Schlesinger’s husband at Messe Berlin, where the chief controller was also the head of the supervisory board until his resignation there.

The whole case is about details such as controversial consulting contracts for an RBB construction project, an expensive company car for Schlesinger, meals with guests in her private apartment at RBB’s expense with allegedly false bills, a hefty salary increase to 303,000 euros plus the said bonus system . Schlesinger’s trip to London was also questioned. dpa