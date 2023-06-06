EA selection committee consisting of the chairmen of the broadcasting council, the administrative board, the budget and finance committee, the program committee, as well as one representative each from the staff council and the freelancers in rbb, had selected three applicants in advance from 50 applications in a multi-stage process now stand for election to the Broadcasting Council. Anyone interested could apply for the advertised position until April 30th. The three candidates are: Dr. Heide Baumann, Ulrike Demmer and Juliane Leopold.

Ulrike Demmer (50) was born in Solingen, studied law in Bonn and Berlin and worked for ZDF, Der Spiegel and radioeins from rbb, among others. From 2016 to 2021 she was deputy spokeswoman for the federal government.

dr Heide Baumann (50) comes from Säckingen, studied at the TU Berlin (MA, media consultant) and at the University of Cambridge (PhD, Doctor of Philosophy). She worked for Microsoft Germany, among others, as Chief Transformation Officer. Most recently she was a member of the management board of Vodafone Germany.

Juliane Leopold (40) was born in Halle (Saale), studied journalism and communication sciences in Berlin and worked for the Neue Zürcher Zeitung and Die Zeit, among others. She has been Editor-in-Chief Digital of ARD-aktuell since 2019.

Oliver Bürgel, chairman of the rbb broadcasting council and the election and selection committee, said about the selection of the candidates: “There was a clear, democratic and transparent process that guaranteed direct employee participation right from the start through the involvement of the staff council and independent representatives. In the selection committee, we viewed and discussed the applications received. The basis for this was the qualifications and criteria specified in the job advertisement. These criteria included budget responsibility, managerial responsibility, Brandenburg/Berlin connection, vision of the future of rbb and knowledge of change processes. Now we can present three highly qualified applicants to the Broadcasting Council, who have very different professional backgrounds and can therefore give very different impetus to rbb.”

Next Thursday (June 8th), the selected applicants will present themselves to the Broadcasting Council in Berlin. On June 12, they will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to the rbb staff at an internal meeting. The election will take place on Friday, June 16 in Potsdam.