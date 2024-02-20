A surprising Red Bull

Pictures of the new one Red Bull RB20 shown in recent days to enthusiasts and professionals have surprised, in particular the direction taken on bellies of the new single-seater, which seem to follow the much discussed – and not very fruitful – “zero sidepod” philosophy already followed by Mercedes.

Marko has confidence

In his speech on Austrian television Servus TV, Helmut Marko talked about the RB20: “It is something more than an evolution, it's a small revolution. Sidepods? It's not as extreme a solution as Mercedes', but the idea is similar. In the simulator and in the wind tunnel everything worked very well.”

However, a small doubt arose in Marko's thoughts: “Mercedes was also convinced by the data produced by this concept, but it didn't work in practice. Swe will cover in tests if we can use this solution or something similar. The goal is to have less aerodynamic drag. On the other hand, Adrian Newey has always been in favor of single-seaters without radiators, something that is logically impossible for engine engineers.”said the Austrian.

Finally, there was a sharp joke for the rival teams, who followed the shapes of the Red Bull RB19: “The others may have copied an already old model”Marko concluded with a laugh.