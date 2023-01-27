Red Bull Racing drops the first images of the RB19! In exactly one week, the team will present the car with the new livery.

After two world titles for Max Verstappen, we all can’t wait for the first Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season. March 5 is the day in Bahrain and until then we have to make do with the crumbs that are thrown at us.

Red Bull RB19

Red Bull Racing scatters Instagram and Twitter the first crumbs with a photo and video of a blank RB19. “A blank canvas” as they themselves state in their message.

Next week we will get to see it completely with the new livery, but already a first glimpse. Including moving images.

New York

Next week it’s all going to happen in New York. Red Bull will present the new car for the coming Formula 1 season on Friday 3 February in The Big Apple. In addition to the RB19, it is also rumored that the new engine partner for 2026 will be present at the presentation.

Red Bull has not confirmed the latter, incidentally. I wonder if the choice for the United States as a location might still play a role in this. There is already a lot of speculation about it. For example, the American company Ford is mentioned as a possible new partner. That also makes the US a more logical choice as a place.

Until then, Red Bull will continue with the Red Bull Powertrains. That also means an official Honda engine in the car next season. With that power source, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are therefore on the hunt for the points and the championship.

This article RB19, Max Verstappen’s new car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#RB19 #Max #Verstappens #car