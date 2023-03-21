Double shotgun

“I have certainly never seen such a fast car. When we were fast, we weren’t that fast. It’s the fastest car I’ve ever seen, especially when compared to the others.”. With these words Lewis Hamilton commented the one-two scored by Red Bull in the Saudi Arabian GP. For the Milton Keynes-based team it was the second consecutive one-two after the one achieved in Bahrain, but this time with the positions reversed: Perez first and Verstappen second, capable of recovering from 15th to second position in half the race.

Hamilton’s surrender

In his ascent, the Dutchman also found himself battling with Hamilton himself, who, however, was stripped of paint by the reigning world champion on the main straight. The words of the seven-time world champion on the RB19 have an effect above all because the #44 has been used very well since the beginning of the hybrid era, being able to count from 2014 to 2020 on a head and shoulders machine superior to the competition. The Englishman has explicitly stated that he has not even thought of defending his position from Verstappen: “He passed me with great speed – underlined the 38-year-old from Stevenage – I didn’t even bother locking it, as there was a huge speed difference“.

Russell mentions the 2014 Mercedes

It should be remembered that during his career Hamilton was an eyewitness to the first cycle of Red Bull victories, with Sebastian Vettel who imposed himself on the competition from 2010 to 2013. In particular, the 2011 and 2013 seasons of the German were dominant. However, Adrian Newey’s new creature really seems to be part of a league of its own such is the superiority shown over direct competitors. George Russell also followed Hamilton’s thought, quoting only the 2014 Mercedes as the only possible comparison to define such supremacy. “You have to give credit to what Red Bull has done – said the former Williams driver – the gap to the rest of the field, I think, is the biggest we’ve probably seen since Mercedes in 2014.”.