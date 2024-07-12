Newey’s Jewel

Adrian Newey’s latest engineering masterpiece for Red Bull has finally come to light. While we wait to see it physically on the tarmac today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Red Bull has finally shown the world the shape of its RB17 Hypercar, the first road car ever built by the Austrian brand.

The car was presented in the hall of honour of the Milton Keynes factory, surrounded by all the Formula 1 single-seaters that have made the history of the energy drink brand that has been racing in the Circus for 20 years.

Performance, aerodynamics and prices: all top notch

The two-seater uses a V8-hybrid engine that develops over 1100 hp. 50 examples will be produced and the estimated cost will be 5 million pounds (about 5.5 million Euro). From an aerodynamic point of view, the car generates most of its downforce through a sophisticated ground effects package and has a total weight of about 900 kg.