by VALERIO BARRETTA

RB towards the Lawson-Tsunoda pair

When Daniel Ricciardo he returned to driving as a starter in Formula 1, he had very different expectations about what his future would be. L’Honey Badger he accepted AlphaTauri (now RB) with the aim of ousting Sergio Perez from Red Bull. However, the plan failed, because in Milton Keynes they renewed the Mexican’s contract.

Now Ricciardo also risks losing his place in Faenza: Helmut Marko has in fact reiterated how the DNA of the second team is that of a “junior team” in which young people can grow, specifically Yuki Tsunoda (already renewed) and Liam Lawson.

Marko’s words

“The shareholders have made it clear that this is a junior team and we must act accordingly“, these are the words of Marko a Kleine Zeitung. “Daniel’s goal was for him to be considered for Red Bull if he performed exceptionally well. Now that seat belongs to Perez, so the plan is no longer valid. We will have to bring in a young driver soon, and that would be Lawson“.

Ricciardo’s contract expires at the end of the year, and at this point it is likely that it will not be renewed even for 2025. Lawson, for his part, has shown that he can replace him worthily: last year, when the Australian was injured, he collected two points in five grands prix, while Tsunoda (in the same period) remained dry.