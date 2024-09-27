Change in Racing Bulls

Daniel Ricciardo’s farewell to Formula 1 was not a surprise, but it still left a void in the paddock. And while fans wonder whether the Australian driver has received treatment from Red Bull in keeping with his status, his talent and his career, Helmut Marko is already moving on. Liam Lawson had a clause to release himself from Red Bull if he was not promoted to starter by the end of September, and will now be pitted directly against Tsunoda. A scheme certainly not unusual for Milton Keynesthrough which the hierarchies will be established also in view of the possible replacement of Sergio Perez.

Lawson vs. Tsunoda

However, the difficult part comes now given that, by Marko’s own admission, Lawson will be put to the test in one Squid Game in Red Bull sauce to designate Checo’s possible successor alongside Max Verstappen. “We want to make a comparison – said to Motorsport-Total the Red Bull consultant as well deus ex machina of the team’s young driver school – to understand where Liam stands in relation to Yuki, so we know what the next couple could be for both of our teams. We must look at what will happen in the future, because there are many young people on the launching pad like Hadjar, Lawson himself but also Iwasa”.

Farewell to Daniel Ricciardo

Marko then also spoke about Daniel Ricciardo, denying the theories according to which the Australian driver learned of his dismissal after the end of the Singapore GP: “The timing of our choice has to do with various factors and contractual obligations, but he had been informed in advance and the well-deserved farewell was the fastest lap in the race. In that case he was able to demonstrate what he is capable of, although not consistently and not at the level that would have allowed him to return to Red Bull. Since he left us to go to Renault, I think he has lost his winning instinct and I can’t explain why. The criticism for our choice? Daniel said he is at peace with himself, he has accepted the situation and now we will see what the plans for his future will be”.