RB Leipzig helped a fifth move into the DFB Cup semifinals on Wednesday to fifth in the New Testament rules. Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Sesko had shot Kilian Fischer’s arm at a cross – and thus tempted referees Tobias Reichel to impose the maximum sentence. Sesko converted the penalty to the ultimately anything but undeserved 1-0 lead-the decisive goal of the game. The Slovenian not only aroused Leipzig hopes for the third cup victory after 2022 and 2023; At least for the time being, he may have at least pacified the debates about RB coach Marco Rose.

“Revanche” had stood on the event information from RB Leipzig; An indication that Wolfsburg had not left a stone on the other during the last visit. In November, the VW branch in Leipzig won 5-1. The posters should apparently suggest that an entire city is setting an invoice, sensing on revenge, should be agitated. The campaign did not lead. On the contrary. In the stadium, the Wolfsburgers were allowed to develop almost home feelings. In the Leipzig grandstands, almost as many bald spots as in football Germany were otherwise only on the Mittelland Canal.

The VfL competed with the same eleven from November. Captain Maxi Arnold and goalkeeper Kamil Grabara were missing due to injury; Ridle Baku had changed sides and was in the Leipzig starting eleven. Among other things, this meant that attacker Jonas Wind was sitting on the replacement bank at the time. And he saw a game there that fell ill for a long time that neither of the two teams could put up with the arguments for a victory. The degrees that existed -by Loïs Openda and Benjamin Sesko on the one hand, through Tiago Tomás and Patrick Wimmer on the other -were all so imprecise that it almost rushed to speak of veritable opportunities.

VfL coach Ralph Hasenhüttl changed wind to sow storms

The Leipziger lecture was anything but liquid under the eyes of RB patron Oliver Mintzlaff. That was an expression of the uncertainty. But: Marco Rose’s team managed to gradually cut off the initial self -confidence of Wolfsburg. Immediately after the break, the goal of RB keeper Maarten Vandervoort came into focus several times: only at a header from Amoura to the crossbar, then with a chance of Andreas Skov Olsen. Leipzig struck back – and then found his salvation in the controversial penalty that Sesko converted (69.).

VfL coach Ralph Hasenhüttl changed wind to sow storm, later also Aster Vranckx, Yannick Gebhardt-and Kevin Behrens increased the muscle strength of the defensive. What followed was not the waves of attacks by Wolfsburg, but the best offensive sequence of the Leipziger of the whole game. They suddenly played freely, bar of the previously previously prevailing prudery, and took on the second goal. There was a shortage of precision; For example, when it comes to finals from Xavi Simons, the substitute Amadou Haidara and Sesko.

The best score of the final phase, however, had Behrens, who once caused a sensation at Union Berlin and disappeared in the sink after moving to Wolfsburg. He ran freely for goalkeeper Vandevoort – and failed more due to his cubic feet because on the RB keeper (88th). And that was the scene in which Wolfsburg’s dream died to reach the final of Berlin again ten years after the cup victory.