RB Leipzig wins the compulsory task against the FC Schalke 04. Julian Nagelsmann’s team consistently uses their chances. After the win, Leipzig stayed second, Schalke stuck in last place in the table.
Goals: 0: 1 Mukiele (45th + 2), 0: 2 Sabitzer (73rd), 0: 3 Orban (86th)
The first half was marked by the Leipzig run-up and concentrated defense of FC Schalke 04. Christian Gross had apparently not given his team an overly offensive approach. It took a long time before there was an opportunity for Leipzig. It wasn’t until the 13th minute of the game that Olmo had the first deal after Schalke couldn’t clear a Nkunku free kick properly. But when he shot from 14 meters, the ferryman was on the spot and was able to steer the ball over the bar. At first nothing came from Schalke.
Opportunities should remain in short supply. Both teams didn’t really find the means to break through the opposing defensive line. Schalke failed again and again because of the RB central defense from Upamecano and Mukiele, which was not so solid today. On the other hand, the Kanppen closed the center and defended everything that came near the penalty area. As if out of nowhere, the opening goal for RB Leipzig fell in the 47th minute. After a corner kicked by Nkunku, Mukiele was way too free to head in the penalty area. The ball goes straight into the goal from six meters. Mustafi came way too late in this scene, no chance of defense for Fährmann. Then it was half time. Annoying for bravely fighting Gelsenkircheners.
Leipzig started right after half-time with Tempo. There was improvement in sight. Sörloth captured a ball from Mustafi in the 47th minute in the penalty area. Fährmann can keep the shot from close range great. Got out strong and stood there for a long time. Mustafi has had many good actions so far, but mistakes like this make him a risk for the Schalke game.
It remained a game with few highlights. But it was noticeable that Leipzig wanted victory more. Coach Julian Nagelsmann also made some tactical changes to his team. That bore fruit. In the 73rd minute, Olmo wins the duel in midfield and takes off on Angelino, who had started well. The Spaniard is already in the penalty area, but has his head up and sees the completely free Sabitzer. After a great breast acceptance, he again lays across and Sabitzer closes directly in the short. The lead is extended and Schalke finally seemed to be on the ground.
After that it only got bitter for the squires. Schalke was beaten. There was no longer any doubt about that. But Leipzig rediscovered the joke that had been missing the last few weeks. In the 86th minute of the game Orban then set the end point. After a corner from the right it rose highest. Mustafi and Nastasic were late. The ball fell into the far corner behind Fährmann. After that it was over without much stoppage time.
In the end, RB Leipzig deserved to win against FC Schalke 04. The performance is concentrated and there is no doubt over the entire duration of the game as to who will emerge as the winner in the end. The result is well deserved in height. Leipzig consistently uses its opportunities. Schalke, on the other hand, desperate to even play out any. For royal blue it only goes in one direction. And this path is called the Second Bundesliga.