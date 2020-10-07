So far, 24 players have taken the ominous path of RB Salzburg RB Leipzig. The number 25 seems to be just a matter of time – the Saxons are probably planning with Dominik Szoboszlai for January.
The 19-year-old Hungarian national team player Szoboszlai could enrich the Leipzig offensive. The playmaker, who was also used on the outside positions in Salzburg, has so far developed strongly and is considered one of the greatest talents in European football.
Szoboszlai came to RB Salzburg in 2018 and is under contract there until 2022. But the two clubs will already know how to negotiate the rumored 25 million euros market value of the Hungary. It is planned according to the SportPicturethat Szoboszlai will move to Leipzig in spring 2021.
According to the newspaper, Leipzig’s sports director Markus Krösche wants to finalize the deal as soon as possible because “the player doesn’t get cheaper if you wait longer,” said Krösche. In the past season Szoboszlai was able to collect a strong 30 goal participations in 40 games for Salzburg.
