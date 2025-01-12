Follow the Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen live
The meeting RB Leipzig – Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga, which takes place at Red Bull Arena at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
RB Leipzig – Werder Bremen
Classification and statistics between RB Leipzig – Werder Bremen
RB Leipzig comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the
Bayern Munich
while Werder Bremen played their last Bundesliga match against
Union Berlin
. He RB Leipzig currently occupies the position number 4 of the Bundesliga with 30 points, while their rival,
Werder Bremenoccupies the place 9 with 25 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the RB Leipzig schedule, the Werder Bremen schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.
