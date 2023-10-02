Next Wednesday, February 22, Manchester City will travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the match corresponding to the second day of the group stage, the match will be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time. The team coached by Pep Guardiola has the clear objective of retaining the title.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC Bayern
|
2-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Wiesbaden
|
2-3V
|
DFB Pokal
|
B. Mönchengladbach
|
0-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Young Boys
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
FC Augsburg
|
3-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1-0 D
|
EFL CUP
|
Nottingham Forest
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Red Star
|
3-1V
|
UCL
|
West Ham
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
On behalf of Manchester City, those who will not be there are Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. Guardiola hopes to recover his central/midfielder as soon as possible to be able to accompany Rodri. Grealish has already recovered from the injury that kept him off the field for nearly a month. The players of the German team who will have to watch the game from the stands are: Dani Olmo, Orban, Timo Werner and Kampl.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Gvardiol; Foden, Kovacic, Rodri, Dokú, Julián Álvarez; Haaland
RB Leipzig: Janis Blaswich; Mohamed Simakan, Lukeba, Raum, Klostermann; Schlager, Xavi Simons, Seiwald, Emil Forsberg; Poulsen and Openda.
RB Leipzig 1-2 Manchester City
