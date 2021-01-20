In the top game of the league, Union Berlin was again an extremely uncomfortable opponent. RB Leipzig felt it, the team had to struggle for victory for a long time. At the other end of the table, Arminia Bielefeld was able to set an exclamation point against VfB Stuttgart.

RB Leipzig has not been slowed by the favorite scare Union Berlin and remains the first pursuer of front runner FC Bayern. The Saxons laboriously defeated the surprise team from the capital with 1: 0 (0: 0) and are second in the Bundesliga with 35 points halfway through the season. Substitute Emil Forsberg (70th) made the decision with his goal for the clearly superior Leipzigers.

The guests, who were often very strong this season, caused another surprise before kick-off. Florian Hübner and Cedric Teuchert from Berlin, who are at the center of DFB investigations, were in the starting line-up. Hübner, who was accused of racism after the game against Leverkusen and a dispute with Bayer professional Nadiem Amiri, was injured in training on Monday.

The allegations had “left their mark,” said coach Urs Fischer shortly before the kick-off at Sky. “But we had enough time to finish the topic.” The club that rejects the allegations is waiting for the results of the DFB control committee. “The investigations are complex and are still ongoing,” announced the DFB on Wednesday.

In the game, Teuchert also caused a restless early phase of Leipzig’s central defense. Union started with the confidence of the successful past games against the top clubs in the league. Leipzig often had the ball, but initially came too rarely dangerously close to the Berlin penalty area. In attack, Alexander Sörloth received another chance after his first league goal against Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann was meanwhile with his hands in his pockets on the sidelines, his team lacked ideas against well-positioned Berliners. Christopher Nkunku missed the first good Leipzig chance in front of the Union goal, his shot went far past the target (37th). The guests withdrew even further during this phase. Until half time, the Berliners didn’t shoot at goal.

After an hour Nagelsmann brought in his Joker Forsberg for Kevin Kampl, Fischer even made two changes. Leon Dajaku, on loan from Bayern in mid-January, made his league debut for Union. Leipzig became more active, Nkunku failed after a fine pass from Marcel Sabitzer at the Berlin goalkeeper Andreas Luthe (65th). Sabitzer himself shot just wide three minutes later from 20 meters – then Dani Olmo pushed through to Forsberg, who scored his fourth goal of the season. Sörloth just missed the 2-0 header (87th).

SC Freiburg – Eintracht Frankfurt 2: 2 (1: 1)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s streak of success in the league has been stopped for the time being. After four wins in a row, the Hessians did not come about a 2: 2 (1: 1) at SC Freiburg. Amin Younes gave the guests a dream start with his goal in the sixth minute, but Freiburg’s Roland Sallai (32nd) equalized before the break. In the second half, the substitute Nils Petersen (63.) initially turned the game in favor of the sports club, before Keven Schlotterbeck involuntarily ensured a draw with an own goal (75.). In the table, Eintracht remains within striking distance of the Euro Cup places, Freiburg finished the first half of the season directly behind in ninth place.

Arminia Bielefeld – VfB Stuttgart 3: 0 (1: 0)

Little finesse, but a lot of passion – Armina Bielefeld has stopped VfB Stuttgart’s triumphant advance through foreign stadiums for the time being and taken another step towards staying in the class. With the 3: 0 (1: 0)

Via the so far strongest away team in the Bundesliga, the Ostwestfalen consolidated their position beyond the relegation places in the promoted duel and scored three goals in one game for the first time this season.

Thanks to the third goal of the season by Fabian Klos (27th minute), the own goal by Marc-Oliver Kempf (47th) and the late final point by Ritsu Doan (86th), Arminia rewarded itself on Wednesday in the Schüco Arena for a combative appearance and continued their upward trend with now seven points from the past three games. On the other hand, VfB, who had previously celebrated five victories abroad, initially lost touch with the international places as tenth in the table.

The absence of their best goal scorers of the season Silas Wamangituka (nine goals) and Nicolas Gonzalez (six) due to a yellow card suspension turned out to be too heavy a mortgage for the Swabians.

FC Augsburg – FC Bayern 0: 1 (0: 1)

FC Bayern wins again with the infamous Dusel – but above all thanks to striker Robert Lewandowski. The world footballer led the league leaders in the Bundesliga with a penalty (13th minute) with his 22nd goal of the season to a shaky 1-0 (1-0) in the derby at FC Augsburg. The hosts gave away a huge chance to equalize with a penalty in the second half.

France’s world champion Benjamin Pavard the ball in the arm – penalty for Augsburg. Bayern wavered again after Freiburg almost equalized in stoppage time. And this time: Finnbogason just hit the post. The Bayern-Dusel is back.

Schalke 04 – 1.FC Cologne 1: 2 (0: 1)

FC Schalke 04 remain bottom of the league table at the first round. The Royal Blues lost 1: 2 (0: 1) against 1. FC Köln, who expanded their lead over Schalke to eight points. Rafael Czichos (31st) and Jan Thielmann (90 + 3), who came on just before his goal, scored for the guests. Matthew Hoppe (57.) achieved the interim compensation. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who had returned the day before and who had already played for Schalke from 2010 to 2017, was still absent from the hosts in the evening due to calf problems.