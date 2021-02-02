Benjamin Henrichs can hope for a long-term stay at RB Leipzig – despite injury concerns. The tendency is that the Red Bulls will take the option to buy the defensive all-rounder.
Last summer, RBL grabbed the ex-Leverkusen man on loan. After two solid, but by no means completely satisfactory, years at AS Monaco, Henrichs wanted to get back into the limelight – and into the national team – in the Bundesliga. A plan that seemed to work at the beginning of the season.
On the first seven match days of the Bundesliga and during the first half of the CL group phase, the defensive all-rounder was called up by Julian Nagelsmann in every game and even secured a regular place. But then stubborn knee problems put the 23-year-old out of action – Henrichs has had to take a break for around three months. Not a favorable situation when you consider that RB Leipzig is faced with the decision as to whether or not its purchase option of 15 million euros should be drawn.
Despite the injury concerns, it seems to be looking good for Henrichs, who fought his way back to the DFB team shortly before his injury break. According to picture-Information, a firm commitment of the defensive all-rounder is “increasingly likely”. This is also due to the fact that the purchase obligation for Hannes Wolf, who was loaned to Borussia Mönchengladbach, will take effect shortly and RBL will thus generate fresh income. Money that could immediately be put into the Henrichs transfer.
For the 23-year-old, the situation is clear anyway: “I hope that I will be back on the field as soon as possible and that I can justify that this is not just a loan and that I can stay. I am extremely satisfied in Leipzig.”