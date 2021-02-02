On the first seven match days of the Bundesliga and during the first half of the CL group phase, the defensive all-rounder was called up by Julian Nagelsmann in every game and even secured a regular place. But then stubborn knee problems put the 23-year-old out of action – Henrichs has had to take a break for around three months. Not a favorable situation when you consider that RB Leipzig is faced with the decision as to whether or not its purchase option of 15 million euros should be drawn.

For the 23-year-old, the situation is clear anyway: “I hope that I will be back on the field as soon as possible and that I can justify that this is not just a loan and that I can stay. I am extremely satisfied in Leipzig.”