D.he number one master hunter has become meek. The greed for a title is still great at RB Leipzig, but suddenly nobody wants to talk about it anymore. “It makes no sense to throw our season goal of Champions League qualification overboard and say we are attacking Bayern,” said CEO Oliver Mintzlaff on Friday in the ZDF morning magazine.

The quiet tones obviously seem to be the new strategy of the ambitious Bundesliga club, which in second place was seven points behind Bayern Munich and is only two points behind the record champions before the 23rd match day.

Because head coach Julian Nagelsmann, otherwise always a friend of offensive statements, was unusually defensive before the top game this Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). “We keep a low profile, want to win our games, get the consistency and not chatter too much,” emphasized Nagelsmann, who was still saying when he took office in Leipzig in 2019: “But it would be nice to get something tinny, something made of metal , Gold or silver. I don’t just want to win games, I also want to win bigger things. “

“Now we are relatively close”

Bayern coach Hansi Flick did not want to deal with the championship chance for Leipzig, which has another possibility in the cup, before the game against 1. FC Köln on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). “We’re two points ahead and I’m not interested in anything else at the moment,” said the 56-year-old. You have recently learned how quickly a lead can shrink. “We have to stay focused and confident – win our games and look to ourselves.” His team is no longer in the cup.

In the championship, the setbacks at Leipzig in the title race of this season apparently left their mark. Or was it the hardship? Nagelsmann has not forgotten the headlines from three weeks ago, “where we were still seven points behind and read: failure or Bayern-Jäger-failure or sadness”. “Now we’re relatively close and we’re being hyped again. We have crossed the classic trough of the waves and now we are up again – attention, I quote myself: ‘back on the summit cross’, “he said with a smile. His new credo is: Constancy. “The master fight in the sense of the word is not an issue for us,” the 33-year-old assured.

Already in October 2020 there was a chance to pass Bayern. But Gladbach, of all people, prevented that with a 1-0 victory from RB player Hannes Wolf, who was still on loan at the time. Even in the last appearance of Gladbach in the hometown of their coach Marco Rose, who is moving to Borussia Dortmund in the summer, RB only managed a 2-2.

If Bayern fails against Cologne on Saturday afternoon, RB could take the lead in the evening, as it did last on matchday five. After the fourth Bundesliga win in a row, captain Marcel Sabitzer had blown to catch up after the Hertha game: “It doesn’t help to keep talking about it. We have to stick with it, otherwise I can tell something completely different next week – and then everyone will laugh at us again. ”He and his team“ want to stay focused, then it can be an exciting fight until the end ”.

Due to the omens and previous loads in the Champions League for the Gladbacher, a lot speaks for RB. Borussia have now been waiting for a win for four competitive games. “We now need our whole squad, we have to sharpen our senses, stand together, believe in ourselves and work well,” said Rose, who had his first major dry spell with the foals. Nagelsmann does not want to be blinded: “I believe that Gladbach will give full throttle with his coach and the players.”