RB Leipzig has a storm problem. The series of attacks this season proved to be too harmless and should be reinforced soon. The current second in the table therefore looks around in France.
In the summer, Timo Werner and Patrick Schick, two highly dangerous strikers left the Leipzig team. The Saxons could not absorb the loss, at least offensively, as hoped. In the Bundesliga alone, the rate is miserable. Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sörloth have five goals in the league. The rest of the team stands at 35.
The bottom line is that the front line needs a lot more goal danger and unpredictability. An attacker from the Ligue could help.
Specifically, it should be Boulaye Dia. The native Senegalese is 24 years old and is still under contract with Stade Reims until 2022. This season he clearly took the next step and seems ready for higher tasks.
According to France Football the attacker in Leipzig should enjoy a high priority. Dia should enjoy this not only because of the high yield. In 27 competitive games he scored 14 stalls this season.
Since coach Julian Nagelsmann should also think highly of the goal scorer, an offer in summer is not absurd. Weeks ago, Dia was on West Ham United’s list, which is said to have offered around ten million euros. Leipzig wants to add five million to this amount in order to sign the Senegalese firmly.
The short contract period naturally plays into the cards for the Bundesliga club. In any case, Dia will play under close scrutiny until the end of the season. Should he keep shooting as before, the versatile striker should soon be able to marvel at Germany.