FC Barcelona does not let the “Olmo affair” slip away during this transfer market summer. For the moment, RB Leipzig has rejected the only offer from the Spanish club: 40 million euros fixed plus 20 million euros variable. The player’s price has been set and he is already one of Barça’s favourites.
The Olmo trail is still relevant and the latest information is favourable to FC Barcelona. The Catalan leaders want to sign the young Spaniard during this summer transfer market, despite an initial failure, and a proposal of 40 million euros fixed plus 20 million euros variable.
After meeting with the player’s agents on Monday 29 July, Leipzig have maintained their position and clearly stated their asking price. The Spanish international has a market value of 60 million euros. Therefore, the German club would be willing to let him go, but not for one euro less, according to reports. Sports world .
Leipzig insisted that they had already made an effort to maintain an initial price that would expire on July 15. The player’s agents have even put forward certain conditions so as not to be fooled, although nothing is yet definitive. His entourage appreciates the work done by sporting director Deco, who would offer him a six-year contract. The proposal that Barça made at the start of the negotiations seemed less interesting. Now it is all a matter of time.
The attacking midfielder has always said that he wants to go to a team where he is appreciated. Scouted by Bayern Munich, Manchester United and, in the event of De Bruyne’s departure from Manchester City, the player from La Roja is a credible option.
Nico Williams is also in the same situation. After a more than successful Euro Cup, the winger has still not made a decision on his future: stay at Athletic Bilbao or go to PSG or Catalonia.
