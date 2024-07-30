After meeting with the player’s agents on Monday 29 July, Leipzig have maintained their position and clearly stated their asking price. The Spanish international has a market value of 60 million euros. Therefore, the German club would be willing to let him go, but not for one euro less, according to reports. Sports world .

Nico Williams is also in the same situation. After a more than successful Euro Cup, the winger has still not made a decision on his future: stay at Athletic Bilbao or go to PSG or Catalonia.