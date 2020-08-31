RB Leipzig already had to leave this summer National player Timo Werner cope with. With Patrik Schick on loan from Roma, the Red Bulls lose another center forward who is within the Bundesliga could switch. The Saxons have identified Alexander Sörloth as a suitable substitute candidate for the Czech national player.
In the past season, Schick had recommended himself for a permanent commitment with 13 goals (ten goals / three assists) in 28 competitive games. Despite intensive efforts, the Leipzigers could not agree on a transfer fee with AS Roma. The Red Bulls apparently cannot or do not want to raise the 25 million euros called for by the Romans. After leaving Leipzig, the 24-year-old is likely to pitch his tents at Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the future.
When looking for a suitable successor for Schick, the Saxons struck gold at Trabzonspor. For some time now, rumors that RB Leipzig are dealing with Sörloth have been around. According to kicker-Information, the Red Bulls have now started negotiations with the Turkish cup winners. According to the report, the transfer fee is around 20 million euros, which corresponds to the current market value of the Norwegian national player.
Sörloth, whose father Göran was under contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach for one season (1988/89), switched from Crystal Palace to Trabzonspor on loan for two years in the summer of 2019. The Turkish first division team has a purchase option for the 24-year-old attacker, which is said to be six million euros and must be drawn in the next season with a certain number of starting eleven.
Since Leipzig has started negotiations with Trabzonspor, there is apparently also the possibility that the purchase option can already be drawn this summer. In the past season, the 1.94-meter-tall striker played a total of 49 competitive games, in which he scored 33 goals and prepared eleven more.
