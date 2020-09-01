Julian Nagelsmann has changed the advisor. As the Sports picture reports, the trainer says RB Leipzig in future from SportsTotal and no longer represented by Marc Kosicke. The 33-year-old still has to wait for new players, sports director Markus Krösche does not have the necessary budget.
Nagelsmann is tied to RB until 2023, but the successful coach already wants to prepare for the future. Because of this, the 33-year-old broke up with consultant Marc Kosicke, as he did on Monday WORLD confirmed: “Julian is currently repositioning himself in various areas and that includes his individual advice. We had twelve very successful years together, during which Julian not only matured from an academy trainer from TSG Hoffenheim to a coach that is coveted in Europe . ”
Von Kosicke, who represents Jürgen Klopp, Florian Kohfeldt and David Wagner, among others, is Nagelsmann according to the Sports picture changed to ‘SportsTotal’. At the agency of Volker Struth, in addition to Toni Kroos, Marco Reus and Niklas Süle, RB players Dayot Upamecano and Amadou Haidara are also under contract. Nagelsmann will be represented in future by Sascha Breese, one of the agency’s three managing directors.
The transfer activities of the Champions League semi-finalist are meanwhile on hold. As the IMAGE reported, those responsible actually want to sign a replacement for Timo Werner as well as an additional offensive player and keep ManCity loan Angelino, but the transfer budget is not enough. Werner moved to Chelsea for 53 million euros, according to the report, minus all costs – among other things, VfB Stuttgart is said to have received a stake – and the transfer of Hee-Chan Hwang, however, only 20 million euros are available.
In addition, the club has made a transfer loss of 140 million euros in the last seven years and has to act more cautiously due to UEFA’s financial fair play. Therefore, the Saxons are dependent on player sales, whose income is then to be reinvested in new signings. Managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said something similar in an interview with the Sports buzzer sound through. In it, the 45-year-old stated that no player was unsaleable.
