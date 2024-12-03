Football is a sport, i.e. competition, which is why it sometimes has a final character. In this respect, there is no need to dramatize what Marco Rose is currently having to endure, according to the general reading. The round of 16 in the DFB Cup this Wednesday against Eintracht Frankfurt will probably be a knockout game in two senses for him. If he loses and RB Leipzig loses the last rational title opportunity of this season in Advent, the head coach will probably have to leave, given the situation.