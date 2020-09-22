Premier League promoted Fulham FC would like to continue upgrading and may be the eighth newcomer RB Leipzig Ademola Lookman chosen. The 22-year-old winger came to Saxony from Everton last year and could try his luck again on the island, at least temporarily.
Although Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is not satisfied with the quantity of his squad, another exit is imminent. Given to the English tabloid Daily Mail his trust, the rumor of a Lookman loan to Fulham, which has been around for a few weeks, will soon become a reality.
Accordingly, the two clubs are about to conclude a loan deal with a subsequent purchase option. Lookman himself, who moved to the Bundesliga for 18 million euros last summer, is also in talks with the Premier League promoted team.
Lookman’s services per club
While Lookman does not get any real chances under Nagelsmann at the moment, the lively left wing wants to find his way back to his old strength in his hometown. In the last Bundesliga season, England’s former junior national player only played eleven times, only once from the start. He was also only allowed to watch the cup game against Nuremberg and the season opener against Mainz from the bench.
After two defeats in the first two games of the House of Lords, Fulham coach Scott Parker is still looking for reinforcements for the offensive. Lookman would be the eighth newcomer to Craven Cottage and, alongside Ola Aina, Mario Lemina and Alphonse Areola, the fourth man on loan.
