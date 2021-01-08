With the 1-0 away win in Stuttgart is RB Leipzig the new year got off to a good start. The Red Bulls have been unbeaten for nine competitive games. On Saturday evening, however, the runner-up in the table will be put to a tough test because it is in the top game Borussia Dortmund guest in the Red Bull Arena. The Saxons could not win any of the last five duels against BVB.
“In terms of tables, the next games are of course very interesting,” said Julian Nagelsmann at the press round on Thursday. With BVB, Wolfsburg and Union Berlin, three clubs from the upper third of the table are waiting for RB Leipzig. “But basically every game in the league is a performance test,” continued the trainer. You absolutely want to win the home game against Dortmund. “We will give everything for that,” emphasized Nagelsmann. “A nine point lead against a direct competitor would be a good and important step.”
With BVB, “an incredibly talented team” is visiting Leipzig on Saturday evening. “Especially when they come into the last third, they have an enormous quality to show,” praised the RB coach. Dortmund is also very dangerous in standard situations. Nagelsmann was nevertheless confident. “My team has an incredible character, an incredible strength of will,” said the 33-year-old. “And I don’t have the feeling that this is going to decrease anytime soon.”
However, the staff situation should give the trainer a bit of a headache. While Benjamin Henrichs, Justin Kluivert and Konrad Laimer are in advanced training, Ibrahima Konaté (ligament injury), Christopher Nkunku (ankle injury) and winter newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai (adductor problems) are all out due to injury. There is also a big question mark behind the use of Kevin Kampl, who is struggling with knee problems. The midfielder will only decide at short notice whether he is an option for the top game.
In Stuttgart, Nagelsmann let his team run in the 4-2-3-1 system. Against Borussia Dortmund, however, the head coach could return to the 3-4-2-1 formation and fill the three-man chain ahead of Peter Gulacsi with Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Halstenberg. While Angelino is set on the left wing, Tyler Adams could help out on the right again.
If Kampl has enough for the starting eleven, he starts in the central midfield next to Marcel Sabitzer. If the 30-year-old is out, Amadou Haidara should step in, which would free up a place in the attacking midfield. In that case, Emil Forsberg, who played as a center forward on the last day of the match, could move down one position and Yussuf Poulsen into the starting line-up. The second offensive half position is reserved for Dani Olmo.
