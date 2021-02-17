RB Leipzig is threatened with the end of the Champions League round of 16. For Jürgen Klopp, his Liverpool FC was the better team in the game against RB. Leipzig’s trainer Nagelsmann reacted irritably to his statements.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is of the opinion after the victory at RB Leipzig that he won the game by forcing mistakes. That’s what bull trainer Julian Nagelsmann says.

Jürgen Klopp was the relief. About victory. About the saves of his last mistaken goalkeeper Alisson Becker. And about the performance of his team, which, after a series of weak games in the Premier League, won the first leg of the Champions League first leg against Leipzig 2-0.

“It was deserved,” said the 53-year-old after the game in the alternative stadium in Budapest. Leipzig is a real top team, but they have been forced to make mistakes. “We had a day less preparation (Leipzig played in the league on Friday, Liverpool on Saturday, the editorial team). Still, the guys did a great job. Usually Leipzig can do that better. But we were good. Nobody expected us to be that much better. I liked that, it was tactically very demanding, ”said Klopp.

An assessment that his counterpart in the coaching bench did not share. Julian Nagelsmann was clearly angry about the defeat – and about Klopp’s self-confident praise of his team. In Nagelsmann’s opinion, his team was no worse than Liverpool FC, in particular not “two goals worse”, as he pointedly bitingly sent to Klopp’s address.

Julian Nagelsmann does not share the opinion that Liverpool deserved to win Source: dpa / Marton Monus

Nagelsmann did not hear from the Liverpool players either that it was a deserved victory. While Klopp raved that his team had “an answer to everything and most of the time had control of the game”, Nagelsmann disagreed. “When you win, you’re always right and certainly not me. We earned a lot of respect in the 90 minutes, ”he said.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Of course, Leipzig’s terrible defensive mistakes helped the English champions to score goals through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané. However, the Klopp-Elf was rarely embarrassed defensively because RB wasted its few chances. “In the end we have to seize the opportunities more consistently, we just have to work on that. We had the necessary number of chances, “said Nagelsmann and emphasized:” Our starting position for the second leg is not easier, but also not impossible. “

Place of return still completely open

For Nagelsmann it was the third defeat in the third duel against Klopp. Already in the Champions League qualification 2017/2018 he flew out with TSG Hoffenheim against Liverpool. The fourth meeting will take place on March 10th. Klopp was already looking at the second leg: “We know the thing isn’t through. We’re not stupid. In three weeks the world can look completely different. “

It is completely open, however, where the second leg will take place. Due to the corona restrictions, Uefa asked Liverpool to look for an alternative location. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we come to Budapest again. Ultimately, we cannot influence it. At the moment nobody knows where it will take place, ”said Klopp.

Nagelsmann would have no problem traveling back to the Puskás Arena instead of Anfield Road: “It’s a great stadium, a very good pitch and a good hotel. We’re just happy that we can play. “