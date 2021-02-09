But there is little to suggest that the 30-year-old is even considering risking the status he has earned in Leipzig.

Gulacsi is still tied to Leipzig until 2023, but the contract includes an exit clause. However, the keeper does not appear to be making use of this.

In Leipzig, decent salaries are also paid, and Gulacsi is visibly satisfied with his overall situation anyway.

Even if the football business is always good for surprises, one can assume that Peter Gulacsi will continue to stand in the Leipziger Tor.