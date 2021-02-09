With RB Leipzig Peter Gulacsi was already in the semi-finals of the Champions League and was allowed to play for the Bundesliga title several times. According to rumors, there are well-known interested parties for the Hungarian, who could leave Saxony with an exit clause next summer.
But there is little to suggest that the 30-year-old is even considering risking the status he has earned in Leipzig.
Gulacsi moved to Leipzig from Salzburg in 2015. Back then, he made it to the Bundesliga with RB in his first season and has been the undisputed number one ever since. In so far 207 competitive games for Saxony, Gulacsi has been able to keep a clean slate in 66 games and, thanks to his sovereign nature, has established himself as one of the currently best Bundesliga goalkeepers.
Gulacsi is still tied to Leipzig until 2023, but the contract includes an exit clause. However, the keeper does not appear to be making use of this.
Most recently, the picture and Sky suspects that Gulacsi would be in the narrower circle of candidates for a successor to the often criticized Roman Bürki at Borussia Dortmund. But a move to BVB is anything but likely for Gulacsi.
Not only has the Hungarian established himself as the undisputed regular goalkeeper in Leipzig and, with RB, a guarantee of participation in the Champions League and in the Bundesliga championship fight. Rather, Gulacsi will not allow himself to be carried away to understand the current difficult situation at BVB as the ideal basis for a potential career jump.
In Leipzig, decent salaries are also paid, and Gulacsi is visibly satisfied with his overall situation anyway.
“I feel very much at home in Leipzig, including my family, it’s just perfect. I can very well imagine staying here for the long term. A lot would have to happen that I would leave this path at my request,” said the goalkeeper now opposite the kicker.
Even if the football business is always good for surprises, one can assume that Peter Gulacsi will continue to stand in the Leipziger Tor.