For RB Leipzig, the game in the Champions League against Klopp’s Liverpool is coming up soon. The problem: As things stand, the British are not allowed to enter, the regulation applies until the day after the game. Leipzig is forced to act.

Klopp had been looking forward to the duel against Leipzig. The Liverpool coach said after the draw, RB was “an exciting team”

D.he cup game against Bochum is almost a minor matter, the Champions League hit against Liverpool FC becomes a bureaucratic race against time. RB Leipzig currently has to deal with all kinds of background noise instead of focusing completely on the possible first title in the club’s history. So it was before Wednesday (6.30 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT) taking place cup round of 16 against second division Bochum the wobbly Liverpool game the big issue.

“Of course we are in talks with the authorities, Uefa and Liverpool. On Monday we applied for an entry permit for the team from Liverpool. We are waiting for feedback, ”said RB spokesman Till Müller. The new entry ban for people from particularly affected corona mutation areas currently prevents RB from playing the first leg of the first leg against the English champions as planned on February 16 in their own stadium. The new regulation of the federal government is initially valid until February 17th.

Club representatives had recently been optimistic about being able to play the game in their own stadium. The goal is not to play in an alternative location, said RB CEO Oliver Mintzlaff. A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior also made it clear on Monday that the regulation “currently does not contain any special regulations for professional athletes”.

According to UEFA regulations, clarity must prevail by February 8th

Since Saturday, airlines have not been allowed to bring people to Germany from particularly affected corona mutation areas. These areas include, for example, Brazil, South Africa and Portugal – and also Great Britain with its particularly infectious virus mutant B.1.1.7. Exceptions are only made for Germans and foreigners who have their place of residence in Germany. However, they are also required to register before entering the country and present a negative corona test.

There must be clarity by February 8th. This is what the regulations of the European Football Union Uefa want. “Uefa is in contact with both the clubs concerned and the German Football Association, which in turn have contact with the German government. At the moment we cannot give any further information, ”said Uefa.

According to Uefa regulations, Leipzig must ensure that the game is played. If this is not possible in their own stadium, RB must suggest a neutral venue to Uefa. An exchange of home rights would also be possible if both clubs agree. The second leg is on March 10th. According to Uefa, the round of 16 must be played in full by April 2nd. If Leipzig cannot find a solution, the first leg will be rated 0: 3.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann does not want to let the topic get in touch yet. Rather, he concentrates on second division Bochum – and sees the roles clearly divided. “Of course Bochum is a bit of an underdog because of its league membership. In the end, it’s up to us how we let it unfold, ”said the 33-year-old on Tuesday.

There are still three wins until the final in Berlin, in which Leipzig was already in 2019. After all, the then opponent Bayern Munich is no longer there. “The importance of the competition was just as great before Bayern were out as it is now,” emphasized Nagelsmann. “If you want to win the title, you still have to beat a big team or two from the Bundesliga. And possibly a surprise team. “

To avoid a surprise in Bochum, Nagelsmann only wants to change his team selectively. “We will choose the setup so that the basic framework and structure are stable. I’m eager to win the game and advance, ”said the coach. Candidates for a break are Dayot Upamecano, who recently complained of knee problems, and Dani Olmo. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and winger Angeliño are seeded. Playmaker Emil Forsberg will definitely be missing. The Swedish international will probably not be available again until mid-February due to knee problems.