Janis Blaswich’s standing at RB Leipzig has changed fundamentally. The former substitute goalkeeper has long been a regular. But the one he pushed out wants his place back.

Dhe most recent encounter with Manchester City wasn’t long ago, but Janis Blaswich doesn’t really look back on it fondly. He had to deal with seven goals conceded in March, including elimination in the Champions League. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to seeing you again this Wednesday in Leipzig (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), because what was true in the spring also applies in the fall. “You don’t play against these people every day. This will be special,” he said. City, with its world selection coached by Pep Guardiola, and Leipzig are the clear favorites in the group, Belgrade and Bern are only given outsider chances. This duel is correspondingly groundbreaking in terms of winning the group.

For Janis Blaswich, games in the Champions League are still something special, even though he has now played a few in this competition and his situation has changed over time. Last season he was initially a placeholder for the injured Peter Gulacsi; The Hungarian had torn his cruciate ligament almost exactly a year ago, Blaswich had to score and experienced a season that you don’t often experience as a footballer: Leipzig won victory after victory, point after point. In the Champions League they achieved success against Real Madrid before being eliminated in the round of 16 against eventual winners Manchester City.