The 18-year-old offensive expertise Lazar Samardzic is up as reported earlier than switching to RB Leipzig. Now the switch might lastly happen – the present participant from Hertha BSC we anticipated tomorrow for the medical test in Saxony based on media studies – FC Bayern is left behind.
The younger Samardzic had additionally been traded at Bayern, however like them picture reported, the German junior worldwide will register Leipzig.
In accordance with this, Samardzic, who was nonetheless lively for the U20 nationwide workforce within the 0-0 win in opposition to Denmark right now, needs to be signed by Hertha for a million euros. The Berliners have to surrender an important expertise once more to the competitors.
There are solely three brief appearances for the Hertha professionals within the recordsdata of the attacking midfielder. For Hertha’s U19, nevertheless, he collected 23 targets in 16 video games – within the U17 even 54 targets in 40 video games. Leipzig guarantees an important future and can most likely equip Samardzic with a contract till 2025.
