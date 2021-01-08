The day before the top game against Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig Moving forward with personnel planning: replacement keeper veteran Philipp Tschauner extends it for another year until 2022 and is then to be integrated into the youth academy.
The 35-year-old keeper moved from Hannover 96 to RB in the summer of 2019. The veteran is still on for a year as Peter Gulacsi’s replacement and has extended his contract in Leipzig until 2022. After his active career, Tschauner should continue as a goalkeeping coach in the RB youth team.
“Together, we quickly decided that I would stick to it for another year as a professional. I am in top shape and can bring a lot of my experience to our young team. The subsequent task will be a new challenge for me that I am already very much looking forward to I’m happy, “said Tschauner about his contract extension.
