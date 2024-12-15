



























































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting RB Leipzig – Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga, which takes place at Red Bull Arena at 7:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

RB Leipzig – Eintracht Frankfurt

Classification and statistics between RB Leipzig – Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Holstein Kiel



while Eintracht Frankfurt played their last Bundesliga match against



FC Augsburg



. He RB Leipzig currently occupies the position number 4 of the Bundesliga with 27 points, while their rival,

Eintracht Frankfurtoccupies the place 3 with 27 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the RB Leipzig schedule, the Eintracht Frankfurt schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.