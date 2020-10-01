Are the Champions League groups 20/21 drawn?

How many German clubs make it into the knockout round?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/IP3NECw7cF – 90min DE ?? (@ 90min_DE) October 1, 2020

The high-class team from Ligue 1 will continue to be led by Thomal Tuchel, who still wants this great success. Most of the time, the team acts from an offensive 4-3-3, with a slight change to a basically similar 4-1-4-1, especially in the domestic league from time to time.

The great strength of the club is of course primarily the sheer quality of the numerous world stars – especially Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – in combination with one of the best coaches. Also this year PSG will be one of the big favorites to reach the CL final. Basically, the team is well-rehearsed, the most important players have remained. They are the favorites for first place in Group H anyway.

Trainer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now been at the side as head coach for a year and a half, having previously worked as interim coach for four months. The Norwegian still sometimes has a shared reputation. For some he is the coach who will wake up the Red Devils, for others he still falls short of the traditionally high expectations.

As a rule, he lets his team play in the 4-2-3-1 system. Last season he relied on a defensive five-man chain from time to time, especially against the big opponents. Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes stand out in the midfield. The Manchester offensive is peppered with young but high-class players: Marcus Rashforc (22), Mason Greenwood (19), Anthony Martial (24) and Daniel James (22) bring a lot of speed and enthusiasm to the game.

It could be dangerous for United mainly due to the lack of CL experience and the occasional lack of stability and continuity in the appearances. Although the club as such was only not represented last year, instead it played in the Europa League – but some top performers have only played a few games (if at all) in the European premier class. Presumably, Man United will try to focus on second place.

In addition, it is the first participation in the premier class for the club from the Süper Lig – one or the other time they had already failed in the qualifying round, which has been regularly played in the Europa League in recent years.

Coach Okan Buruk has been in office for a little over a year and was able to win the championship and thus the direct CL qualification in his first season. Basaksehir cannot really be tied to a specific system or general approach. Basically, a back four is played, but the structure in midfield and in the storm varies regularly. A double six is ​​often played, either in a 4-2-3-1 or a staggered 4-2-2-2.

The greatest strength and the greatest weapon for Istanbul will be the possible underestimation by the opposing teams. It is to be expected that the team will do everything in their power to annoy the supposedly much bigger ones. Junior Caicare (S04) and Milos Jojic (BVB) are best known from the Bundesliga.

Last year the team beat Gladbach in the Europa League group – so caution is advised!