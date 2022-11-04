Nfter the death of its longtime figurehead Dietrich Mateschitz as manager, the Red Bull beverage company based in Fuschl, Austria, is getting new management. Franz Watzlawick, formerly responsible for Germany in the group, will be responsible for the beverage business as CEO (CEO Beverage Business), Alexander Kirchmayr for finance (CFO) and Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO Corporate Projects and Investments) for sports activities including investments.

Mark Mateschitz, the son of the company founder, informed the workforce of this, as Red Bull explained on Friday. Mark Mateschitz has therefore resigned from his role as Head of Organics, which is the soft drink line.

“The decision was difficult for me because Organics by Red Bull is a project close to my heart. But I don’t believe in being both an employee and a shareholder in the same company. I will concentrate on my role as a shareholder, I will interpret it and get involved in a way that I think is sensible and necessary,” Mateschitz was quoted as saying in the broadcast.

Red Bull was managed “as suggested and desired by my father and I and supported by our Thai partners”. After all, the Thai family Yoovidhya holds the majority in the world’s leading energy drink specialist via the TCP Group.

Marcus Weber (CMO Beverage Business) will continue to be responsible for global beverage marketing, will report to Watzlawick and will also have power of attorney. Roland Concin, who previously headed the Operations department, which is responsible for purchasing, production and logistics, is leaving his position, as are Walter Bachinger (Red Bull CFO) and Volker Viechtbauer (Head of Legal and Human Resources). The three managers should remain on board as advisors to Red Bull. “With their experience and know-how, they will support the Board of Directors and ultimately all of us in successfully continuing my father’s work in his spirit.”







Bachinger and Viechtbauer will “support me personally” as managing directors of Distribution & Marketing GmbH, explained Mateschitz. The GmbH holds 49 percent of the shares in Red Bull GmbH and is owned by Mateschitz. After the death of his father two weeks ago, the management question was in the company, which recently generated sales of almost eight billion euros with 13,000 employees, is unclear.

The silver-blue cans with the two red bulls in front of a bright yellow sun are a code for the most valuable soft drink brand in Europe – at least that’s what this year’s ranking by the brokerage office Brand Finance says. With the new structure, the group, which in addition to drinks is also heavily involved in sports and media, will in future be managed by several people. This is accompanied by a change in the appearance of Red Bull.