The duel between RB Leipzig and BVB needed a half-time start-up to become a top game. In the second half it was great entertainment. This was primarily due to the Dortmund storm department.

R.B Leipzig did not take advantage of Bayern’s slip and missed the leap to the top of the table. Julian Nagelsmann’s team lost the top game against BVB 1: 3 (0: 0). The game took half a run to live up to expectations. After the break, Dortmund in particular turned up and impressed with a variable attack game.

“We all know that it was a very important game today. A game after which you can see which direction it will go this year. So it was crucial to win today, ”said Dortmund midfielder Emre Can on Sky. The victory was “extremely good for BVB”. Captain Marco Reus added: “That was a clear step forward for us today, and for me personally too.”

BVB coach Edin Terzic put his team very offensively on the home-strong Leipzig team. Behind the top Erling Haaland he brought three attacking midfielders with Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Marco Reus. Initially, the plan did not work. Dortmund did not give a shot at Peter Gulasci’s goal in the first half. Since BVB was very well organized on the defensive and kept the hosts away from their own goal with a lot of running effort, the half-time break went without goals.

Sancho’s goal was the starting signal for a rapid 40 minutes

In the second half, too, the game initially played between the penalty areas. Up to the 55th minute: BVB combined via Haaland and Reus on the right side into the Leipzig penalty area. The BVB captain passed the ball on to Sancho, who appeared free in front of Gulasci and pushed the ball straight into the short corner to make it 1-0 for Dortmund.

The goal was the starting signal for a rapid 40 minutes. Gulasci steered Haaland’s shot against the crossbar, while Leipzig’s Dani Olmo failed on the post. It went back and forth, with the better end for BVB. After a cross from Sancho, Haaland prevailed in the center and headed the 2-0 (71st). Thirteen minutes later, the Norwegian made it 3-0, it was his 25th goal in the 25th Bundesliga game. Leipzig only scored the connection goal through Alexander Sörloth shortly before the end of the game.

Haaland (r.) Curves around Leipzig goalkeeper Gulasci and pushes in for BVB to make it 3-0 Source: Pool via REUTERS

“We knew it was going to be an extremely important game for us. We have taken an important step in the right direction. We were pretty good in the first half, but we didn’t have enough possession. We corrected that in the second half, ”said Terzic.

Nagelsmann agreed with his Dortmund colleague: “There were two indifferent halves. We did well in the first half, Dortmund had little action. We missed the punch in the last third. We didn’t do a lot of the good things in the second half. We had too many ball losses, Dortmund used them with beautiful goals. “