The encounter Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Red Bull Arena to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund

Classification and statistics between Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund

Leipzig arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the



SC FRiburg



while Borussia Dortmund played his last Bundesliga match against



FC Augsburg



. He Leipzig Currently occupies the Position number 5 of the Bundesliga with 42 points, while its rival, the

Borussia Dortmundoccupies the 11 With 35 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the Leipzig calendar, the Borussia Dortmund calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.