FC Barcelona are still looking for players in the transfer market who can reinforce Hansi Flick’s squad. The Catalans have once again shown interest in an old target, Dani Olmo, for whom they have already made an offer to Leipzig to discuss his signing, according to 90min.
Sporting director Deco is a big admirer of Olmo and has held advanced talks with both the Spanish player and the German club in an attempt to reach an agreement.
Olmo’s €60m release clause expires in mid-July and Deco has asked Leipzig if they would be open to negotiating a deal for that amount, but on terms preferable to Barcelona’s. Leipzig are still considering it – they don’t want to stand in the player’s way, but they do want the €60m.
However, the delicate economic situation that Barcelona is going through does not allow the club to act freely in the market, and those 60 million are, at this moment, a difficult amount to deal with for the battered Barça coffers.
However, one advantage for Barcelona is that there seems to be less interest from Premier League clubs so the competition to sign Olmo will be less. Manchester City like him, but the feeling is that they will probably go for Joshua Kimmich this summer. Barcelona have Olmo much higher on their list of priorities than Manchester City.
Dani Olmo signed for Bayer Leverkusen in 2020 and has a contract with the German club until June 2027.
