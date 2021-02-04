The Champions League game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool are shaking more and more. There is a high probability that the English top team will not be allowed to travel to Germany for the game, and the government vetoed it.
Since January 30th and at least until February 17th, Germany has tightened entry requirements for Great Britain and six other countries. Due to the mutation of the corona virus prevailing abroad, a comprehensible decision by the federal government – which, however, is putting RB Leipzig and Liverpool under pressure. Because the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in the Leipzig RedBull Arena is dated for February 16; the Reds are therefore not allowed to enter Germany. In this case there is (still) no special regulation for professional football.
RB Leipzig recently applied for this to the German government in order to make it possible for the British to enter the country. Anyone who thought that it would then be fine is probably mistaken. According to picture-Accordingly, the special application, which even went as far as the Federal Ministry of the Interior, was rejected! Liverpool FC is still not allowed to enter Germany.
How things will continue is currently open, but UEFA expects an answer from the Red Bulls by February 8, stating how and whether the game can be played.
Last had the Times reports that the duel could possibly even take place in a ‘single leg’ instead of the return game mode. Another variant would be to move to another country – Gladbach, who threatens a similar problem with CL opponent Man City, is said to have already inquired at FC Midtjylland in Denmark as a precaution.
Swapping home game rights, obviously the simplest solution, comes out loud for the Reds picture not in the bag.