AC Milan and Leipzig are known to be looking for reinforcements for their central defense, at best they should act as early as winter. Both clubs seem to have their eyes on Mohamed Simakan.
Mohamed Simakan comes from the youth of RC Strasbourg, where he has played for the professionals in Ligue 1 for about a year and a half – he is an absolute regular player this season. The trained central defender does, however, now and then also play as a right-back or in the defensive midfield. A very important all-rounder, despite his very young age of just 20 years.
Unsurprisingly, he recently caused a stir about himself. His contract means that he is still tied to the seventeenth in the table until 2023, but an early departure seems highly likely. To be more precise: in the next few weeks of the winter transfer period.
In addition to other smaller sources, Sky and the French also report RMCthat especially RB Leipzig and AC Milan deal with the French. While the Italians have already made a firm offer, the Bundesliga team has now also turned on. As it stands now, the two clubs will be competing for Simakan. It is well known that they are always looking for reinforcements for their central defense, this winter if possible.
In addition, the youngster would fit perfectly into Leipzig’s loot scheme. Internally, one is preparing for the imminent departure from Dayot Upamecano, who is repeatedly associated with top clubs from Europe. With an exit clause, he can go in the summer, so that replenishment would be needed.
There is currently a possible transfer fee of 15 million euros in the room, according to the information from Sky. A sum that also the French TV broadcaster TF1 brings into play, including further bonus payments. This should make Simakan a little cheaper than Ozan Kabak would be. RB was also recently associated with the 20-year-old who could leave Schalke 04 in terms of potential and enormously important income in the coming weeks, but Milan was one of the big favorites for the S04 youngster. It is quite possible that an alternative has now been found.
