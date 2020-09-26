The departure of Ademola Lookman is getting closer. There was on Saturday RB Leipzig announced that the English winger was released from today’s game against Bayer Leverkusen for transfer talks.
Lookman actually recorded a very good preparation with the Saxons, so head coach Julian Nagelsmann wanted to field him in the first games of the season. However, the England youth international informed his coach beforehand that he would like to leave the club.
The most specific interested party in the 22-year-old runabout is Fulham, which made it to the Premier League in the summer. Dem kicker According to the club is only interested in a loan. Leipzig signed Lookman a year ago for 18 million euros.
Leave a Reply