In the United States, at the age of 88, the legendary American rhythm and blues performer and songwriter Lloyd Price died. This was reported on Saturday, May 8, to the agency AP the musician’s wife Jacqueline.

She noted that complications of diabetes led to death.

The owner of the Maxwell Entertainment record company Ricky Poppel on his page in Facebook wrote that those “who knew Lloyd intimately knew about his deteriorating health for the past five years.”

Price was born in the suburbs of New Orleans on March 9, 1933. Fame came to him at the age of 19 when he recorded his hit Lawdy Miss Clawdy. In 1956, this song was covered by Elvis Presley.

His hits Personality and I’m Gonna Get Married have appeared on Billboard’s list of the best songs in their genre. Price’s song Stagger Lee was named one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine. Lloyd Price’s name is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.