RB surprise of the day

In 2023 the big positive surprise from the tests – which was then confirmed as such in the first GPs of the year – was Aston Martin. This time it was Red Bull who took the titles on day 1 in Bahrain 'little sister' of the Milton Keynes team: the RB Visa Cash Appwhich many opposing teams are already targeting due to the increasingly strong synergy that exists with the 'first team'.

In the afternoon session on the Sakhir circuit Daniel Ricciardo in fact signed the fourth fastest time overalljust a tenth from Lando Norris' second position and just 15 thousandths behind Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

Ricciardo applies the handbrake

However, Ricciardo himself, from the height of his experience, warned everyone against considering the new RB a top team. According to the Australian, who begins his 14th season in F1 this year, The Faenza team will still need time and work to be able to compete stably for the front rows of the grid. At the moment the battle, according to the former McLaren, will still be with the 'classic' teams from the middle and rear of the group, such as Williams, Sauber and – perhaps – Alpine.

Password: caution

“It's the beginning of the season and we need to be cautious – warned Ricciardo answering questions from journalists present in Bahrain – I think the goal, as the season continues, is to get further ahead than the mid-group teams. But I think that now, with the way we are, it's more likely that we will fight with them. I don't think we're a front row team yet, although that's certainly our goal. I know some are pretty excited about our start to the season – concluded the Australian – but I want to remain cautious. We have a decent car, but we still have a lot of work to do“.