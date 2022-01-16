With a record comeback Lucas Braathen won the Wengen slalom. The Norwegian was 29th after the first heat and scored by far the best time in the second (48 ”17, almost a second ahead of the second time), enough to climb up to first place. It is the most incredible comeback in the history of skiing, so far the record belonged to Mattias Hargin, who finished third after 27th place in the first heat. It is the second career success for Braathen, who two years ago won the Soelden giant and then seriously injured his knee.

Super Rocket

–

Kristoffersen, who was in the lead after the first heat, came out on the final wall and on the podium behind Braathen are Daniel Yule (at 22/199 and Giuliano Razzoli (at 29/100). For Razzoli, who was ninth after the first heat, it’s a day to remember. At 37, the Vancouver Olympian returns to the podium six years later: the last time he was still in Wengen, in January 2016, when he finished second. Nothing to do for Vinatzer, who crossed paths skis and one came off while he was facing the last wall with the best time. The other Azzurri: Moelgg is 13th at 1 “41, Sala 20 at 1” 80, Gross 21 at 1 “82.