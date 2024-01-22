The Razzies They came back strong to present their complete list of nominees to the 2024 edition. One day before the long-awaited live announcement of the Oscars, this controversial ceremony that 'celebrates' the worst of cinema – according to its standards – revealed all its candidates to win its awards this season.

Scheduled to take place on March 9 — also one day before the 2024 Oscars — Golden Raspberry Awards 'Razzies' Sylvester Stallone and Ana de Armas stand out among the worst actors, as well as 'Shazam! The Fury of the Gods' and 'The Exorcist: Believers' as the worst films of the year.

All the nominees for the 2024 Razzies

worst actress

Ana de Armas for 'Ghosted'

Jennifer Lopez for 'The Mother'

Helen Mirren by 'Shazam! The fury of the gods

Megan Fox for 'Johnny & Clyde'

Salma Hayek for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

worst actor

Chris Evans for 'Ghosted'

Jason Statham for 'Megalodon 2: The Pit'

Jon Voight for 'Mercy'

Russell Crowe for 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Vin Diesel for 'Fast and Furious 10'

Worst supporting actress

Bai Ling for 'Johnny & Clyde'

Kim Cattrall for 'All About My Father'

Lucy Liu for 'Shazam! The fury of the gods

Mary Stuart Masterson for 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

Megan Fox for 'The Expendables 4'

Megan Fox in 'The Expendables 4'. Photo: Millennium Films

Worst supporting actor

Bill Murray for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Franco Nero for 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Michael Douglas for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Mel Gibson for 'Confidential Informant'

Sylvester Stallone for 'The Expendables 4'

worst couple

Any pair of the 'mercenaries without mercy' from 'The Expendables 4'

Any pair among the investors who paid 400 million for the rights to the sequel to 'The Exorcist'

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans, failed in 'on-screen chemistry', for 'Ghosted'

Pooh & Piglet as killers from 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Worst prequel, remake or sequel

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

'The Exorcist: Believers'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'The Expendables 4'

'Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey'

worst movie

'The Exorcist: Believers'

'The Expendables 4'

​'Megalodon 2: The Pit'

'Shazam! The fury of the gods

​'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

Worst direction

Ben Wheatley for 'Megalodon 2: The Pit'

David Gordon Green by 'The Exorcist: Believers'

Peyton Reed for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Rhys Frake-Waterfield for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'

Scott Waugh for 'The Expendables 4'

worst script

'The Exorcist: Believers'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'The Expendables 4'

'Shazam! The fury of the gods

'Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey'