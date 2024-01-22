The Razzies They came back strong to present their complete list of nominees to the 2024 edition. One day before the long-awaited live announcement of the Oscars, this controversial ceremony that 'celebrates' the worst of cinema – according to its standards – revealed all its candidates to win its awards this season.
Scheduled to take place on March 9 — also one day before the 2024 Oscars — Golden Raspberry Awards 'Razzies' Sylvester Stallone and Ana de Armas stand out among the worst actors, as well as 'Shazam! The Fury of the Gods' and 'The Exorcist: Believers' as the worst films of the year.
YOU CAN SEE: David Gail, from the series 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Port Charles', dies at 58
All the nominees for the 2024 Razzies
worst actress
- Ana de Armas for 'Ghosted'
- Jennifer Lopez for 'The Mother'
- Helen Mirren by 'Shazam! The fury of the gods
- Megan Fox for 'Johnny & Clyde'
- Salma Hayek for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
worst actor
- Chris Evans for 'Ghosted'
- Jason Statham for 'Megalodon 2: The Pit'
- Jon Voight for 'Mercy'
- Russell Crowe for 'The Pope's Exorcist'
- Vin Diesel for 'Fast and Furious 10'
Worst supporting actress
- Bai Ling for 'Johnny & Clyde'
- Kim Cattrall for 'All About My Father'
- Lucy Liu for 'Shazam! The fury of the gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson for 'Five Nights at Freddy's'
- Megan Fox for 'The Expendables 4'
YOU CAN SEE: Adam Harrison: his brother Corey gave him an emotional farewell after his death
Worst supporting actor
- Bill Murray for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
- Franco Nero for 'The Pope's Exorcist'
- Michael Douglas for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
- Mel Gibson for 'Confidential Informant'
- Sylvester Stallone for 'The Expendables 4'
worst couple
- Any pair of the 'mercenaries without mercy' from 'The Expendables 4'
- Any pair among the investors who paid 400 million for the rights to the sequel to 'The Exorcist'
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans, failed in 'on-screen chemistry', for 'Ghosted'
- Pooh & Piglet as killers from 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
- Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum for 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Worst prequel, remake or sequel
- 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
- 'The Exorcist: Believers'
- 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
- 'The Expendables 4'
- 'Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey'
YOU CAN SEE: 'Euphoria': Jacob Elordi fears looking older for the third season of the HBO series
worst movie
- 'The Exorcist: Believers'
- 'The Expendables 4'
- 'Megalodon 2: The Pit'
- 'Shazam! The fury of the gods
- 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
Worst direction
- Ben Wheatley for 'Megalodon 2: The Pit'
- David Gordon Green by 'The Exorcist: Believers'
- Peyton Reed for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
- Scott Waugh for 'The Expendables 4'
worst script
- 'The Exorcist: Believers'
- 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
- 'The Expendables 4'
- 'Shazam! The fury of the gods
- 'Winnie the Pooh: blood and honey'
Leave a Reply