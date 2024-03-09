Razzie Awards | The Winnie the Pooh horror movie was awarded for its poor performance

The Razzie Awards are presented annually the day before the Oscars.

Stateside have again given awards to the worst films and actors of the previous year. The Golden Raspberries, or Razzie awards, are awarded annually the day before the Oscars, where the best performances in the film industry are rewarded.

This time, the British serial killer film about Winnie the Pooh was swept away from the award table for its questionable performance. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey won the award for the worst film, director, screenplay, couple (Winnie the Pooh and Winnie the Pooh) and remake, copy or sequel, according to the cultural magazine Variety.

In the slasher film, persons dressed in Winnie the Pooh and Snowy masks sow terror in the Half Hectare Forest by executing university students who have come on an excursion in imaginative ways. The film was made possible by the expiration of Disney's copyright a couple of years ago.

Sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will be published this year. The director who won the Razzie Rhys Frake-Waterfield has also talked about plans to make horror films about other beloved characters, such as Peter Pan and Bambi.

Cast Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox won the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie for Action Film from Expend4ble. Fox also snagged the worst actress award for the film Johnny & Clyde.

Jon Voight bagged the worst actor award for his performance in the film Mercy.

From The 1981 parody award gala caused a stir last year when it nominated a 12-year-old for the worst female lead award. Ryan by Kiera Armstrong. Razzie's activities were described as bullying and nauseating, said Variety.

After heavy criticism, the Razzie revoked the child actor's nomination. Founder of the award John Wilson said the criticism was valid and apologized to Armstrong. At the same time, he said that in the future the age limit for Razzie nominations will be 18 years.