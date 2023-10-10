An Emirati team, affiliated with the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Centre, has developed a unique security program that detects malware, fraud and phishing sites called “Razam”, and is supported by artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data.

The Center announced the advanced technical system during a forum organized by the “Al-Ameen Service,” under the title “Security is the Pillar of the Modern Economy,” noting that the program works to improve its own capabilities and is available to everyone through the Center’s platform, as it represents an advanced means of protection from extremely dangerous technical threats.

During a digital participation in the forum, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, touched on a package of opportunities available from the digital revolution. He also touched on major challenges facing countries and individuals, in light of the digital transformation and reliance to a large extent on artificial intelligence, including Data protection and cybersecurity, deepfakes, digital black markets, and autonomous wars in which autonomous mechanisms are expected.

During the “Al-Amin Forum,” Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector at the Dubai Cyber ​​Security Center, Amer Sharaf, discussed the most prominent risks that threaten institutions, countries, and individuals, most notably the ransomware virus that has struck huge institutions globally, the most recent of which is a famous hotel chain in Las Vegas in the United States, infecting it. Paralyzed, it was forced to pay $15 million in ransom to recover the encryption key and revive its services.

He revealed that there are approximately 3.6 billion malicious mail messages sent daily via email, and the average cost of the violation process is four million dollars globally, while the percentage of unwanted messages reached 48% of the total messages.

Sharaf said that one of the most dangerous threats is what is known as “GBT Warm,” the destructive version of the famous “Chat GPT” technology, as it is used for criminal purposes and its services are sold through the dark web, and is designed to send fake messages and harmful codes, and formulate highly accurate fraudulent methods, in addition to About data theft and blackmail. Rather, digital patterns are sold in this network to change grades and grades, and the value of these harmful services is paid in digital currencies so that it is difficult to trace their owner.

He stressed that artificial intelligence is important and useful in a large part of it, but on the other hand, it is extremely dangerous when used in cybercrimes, such as deep fakes, which mimic the faces and voices of people in a way that is difficult to distinguish. This method was actually used in major fraud operations, including an operation in which hackers were able From seizing 120 million dirhams from an institution.

He added that the Dubai Electronic Security Center has come a long way since the launch of the first strategy in 2017, and the second during the current year, in enhancing the flexibility and security of the emirate and society, and in order to be an incubator for innovation, which contributed to classifying the country as one of the safest countries in the world.

He pointed out that the Center launched the Dubai Cybersecurity Index in 2020, which coincided with the Corona pandemic, with the aim of linking all government departments to protect them, and to reveal the gaps that may exist in their systems.

He also launched a package of programs, including the “Trash” program, which scans all government websites and ensures that they are free of vulnerabilities, the “Kashef” program, which scans all devices and servers, and the “Taresh” system to ensure the integrity of e-mail, as well as the Dubai Index, which measures the speed of… Response of government departments to attacks.

Sharaf continued that the latest system adopted by the center is the “Razam” program, which scans websites, whether via phone or computers, and detects any suspicious activity or phishing method. He explained that with more than four million and 100,000 websites being targeted by electronic threats, and subject to an attack every 14 seconds, it became necessary to provide an advanced protection system, and then an entire Emirati team affiliated with the center developed this program.

He stressed that it is a unique system, supported by artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data, and it works to constantly improve its ability, which provides the opportunity to browse the Internet with confidence. It is also integrated as a web extension for the Safari browser, and enhances securing digital identity and maintaining safety. He pointed out that it was launched since Only two months old, and it is available on the Apple Store.

In addition, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said in the fourth session of the forum, that there is a package of opportunities related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, such as the smart manufacturing market, the Internet of Things, telemedicine, and 3D printing, And the autonomous vehicle market.

He added that this growth will open different horizons, but will be accompanied by major challenges with regard to protecting data privacy and enhancing cybersecurity, in light of the targeting of the private sector, institutions and individuals, whether through electronic terrorism or criminals who use smart devices to steal data.

He pointed to the dangers of digital black markets that allow obtaining advanced systems that affect the security of society, and therefore must be addressed legislatively, in addition to self-inflicted wars and the digital gap between investment and protection systems.

It is noteworthy that the forum witnessed the launch of the platform for reporting economic crimes, which aims to enhance community participation in confronting this type of crime, which constitutes a major challenge.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, Faisal bin Sulaiteen, said in the first sessions of the forum that Dubai realized early on the importance of the economy and security industries keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and developed strategies and infrastructure, and developed the legislative structure to be the capital of the digital economy. He added that in parallel, challenges were taken into account, including the negative and illegal use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, due to the emirate’s conviction that security and safety are the basic criteria for investment and attracting investors.

• The program is self-improving and detects suspicious activities and phishing programs.

• 3.6 billion malicious emails are sent daily via email globally.