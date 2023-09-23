Razvozhaev: after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, the icon of Ushakov miraculously survived

The icon of Admiral Fyodor Ushakov, which was at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol during the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), miraculously survived. The governor of the region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, spoke about this in Telegram-channel.

“The day before, Father Sergius wrote to me that the wooden frame was completely burned, and the image of the saint, written on the tree, survived and was not touched by fire after the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. You and I have witnessed a real miracle!” — Razvozhaev wrote, attaching photographs of the icon. It depicts an admiral holding a scroll with the inscription “Do not despair! These terrible storms will turn to the Glory of Russia.”

Razvozhaev recalled that Fyodor Ushakov did not lose a single battle, and therefore, centuries later, he patronizes Sevastopol, continues to defend the region and “gives confidence in a new Victory.” The governor spoke about plans to the dean of the Sevastopol district and the commander of the Black Sea Fleet to carry out a religious procession with the miraculous icon in the outskirts of Sevastopol on the day of memory of the admiral, October 15.

On the afternoon of September 22, Kyiv launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A shell fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater. According to the Ministry of Defense, air defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on Sevastopol. The shock wave broke glass in ten residential buildings.