World Cup leader to remain in hospital

The streak of victories – a record for the category – in Superbike will end at 13 Toprak Razgatlioglu. In fact, the Turkish rider was the protagonist of a disastrous fall in FP2 today, which ended with a very dangerous impact against a wall on the descent that leads to the braking point of the Liceo curve.

The Turkish driver was taken to hospital for checks and was diagnosed with mild pneumothorax which will force Razgatlioglu to miss this appointment on the Magny-Cours track, one of the BMW rider’s favourite tracks. The Superbike medical team, in fact, declared Razgatlioglu ‘unfit’ or unfit to race.

“After the great successes we have achieved this is obviously an unexpected event, but health comes first – the official note released by BMW – We look forward to seeing Razgatlioglu back on track as soon as possible. We will provide updates on his health in due course.”. The Turk has a considerable advantage in the world rankings: Nicolò Bulega, his closest pursuer, has 92 points to recover and in a weekend it is possible to gain a maximum of 62 by winning all three races on the program. The next appointment is scheduled in two weeks in Cremona, the fact that the calendar does not include a ‘back-to-back’ should help Razgatlioglu to recover the time for the next round.