Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Serbian Vuk Ražović launched his return to the “ADNOC Professional League”, after leading Kalba to impose a 2-2 draw on Al Wasl, in the first round, with a “repeated scenario” of what he did in the last confrontation that brought him together against the “Emperor” in February 2021.

Razovic was the coach of Al Wahda in the match that also ended in a 2-2 draw, at that time, and ironically, Fabio Lima also scored both goals for Al Wasl, and the second equaliser came in the last ten minutes, but this time the “Tigers” played with a longer “breath” under the coach, and snatched the precious equaliser in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Perhaps Kalba gave indications a few days ago about its ability to keep up with its competitors until the last minutes, and it came back from a three-goal deficit against Al Ain in the first leg of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, scoring two goals in the last minutes, before losing with difficulty, and this time on its home ground as well. It continued to pressure until the end of the match, to come out with the reward of obtaining a “point” at the beginning of the league journey.

The early draw reminds Al Wasl that the task of retaining the “Professional League” title is difficult, as the “shield” moves between our clubs, and the champion is always under the microscope in the following season, in an attempt to snatch the title from him, which the “Panthers” realized well during the match, in light of the fighting spirit shown by the competitor.

Al Wasl coach, Serbian Milos, sent a message to his players about the performance they showed, saying: “I think Kalba deserved to win and get the three points in the match. Only one or two players reached the level we wanted during the match, and there are many things that must be corrected.”

For his part, Razovic considered that his players did the required duty throughout the match, and said: “It was difficult to come back in the result after conceding the goals, but what I liked is that we showed character to come back in the match, and I think we were the closest to winning.”

“Our efforts were not in vain. We worked hard in the match, and despite being behind in the score, we believed in our ability to come out with a positive result. I told my colleagues that we would only come out with a positive result from the match, and the main motivation is to come back with the result at this time,” said Abdul Salam Mohammed, who scored the precious equaliser, which was only the third goal in his career in the “Professional League”.

He added: “The goal I scored came thanks to the fighting spirit we showed, and getting this point is better than losing, even though we were hoping to win, with all due respect to Al Wasl.”