Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The Serbian coach, Vuk Razovic, stressed that choosing the starting line-up depends on the players ’performance on the field, the extent of their technical and physical readiness, and the effort exerted in the” green rectangle “.

This came in response to a question about the return of the “duo”, the Slovenian Tim Matavz and the Congolese, Paul Mboko, to the “list of main players” in front of Ajman next Sunday, within the “19th round” of the Arab Gulf League, after they were absent from the last round meeting in front of Al Wasl.

He said: Mpoko and Matavez get their chances, and I expect a lot from them in the upcoming matches, but the “combination” with which we face Ajman depends on the bid on the stadium, and I will not reveal now the names that I pay with.

He added: There is no easy match at this time in the competition, and the importance of this confrontation is in the three points, and we go to Ajman to fight and come out with a positive result, our preparation is good, and we miss Khamis Ismail’s efforts to injure and Muhammad Barghash for a special circumstance.

For his part, Abdullah Al-Karbi, Al-Wahda player, said: The Ajman match is as important as any match in the league, and we aspire to win it, and return with its full points, the team is ready to provide the best and achieve what it wants in front of Ajman.

He added: Being in the “bench” is an incentive for me, and for any player to strive and persevere, to reserve a place in the squad.