“I do not exclude” that Italy, in addition to arms, has also sent men to Ukraine. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, answering a question about the Donbass, in an interview with Oval media, on the sidelines of the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum which was held on 27-28 October 2022 in Baku. Words that have been partially denied by the Russian embassy in Italy according to which the diplomat spoke of “Italian guns” and not of people sent from our country to the Donbass.

Literally, the embassy reconstructs that the interviewer Franco Fracassi said: “I was in Donbass this summer in August and two things really made an impression on me. The first, in Donetsk every 40 seconds a cannon explosion was heard and in Donetsk there is no war because the front is hundreds of kilometers away ”. Razov nodded and Fracassi added “because the Italian guns that bombed the city had arrived. Not the Italians, but, with the Italian guns ”. At that point Razov said “maybe Italians”. Fracassi then asked “perhaps also Italians?”. And Razov: “I do not exclude, yes”. The Russian embassy states that “as you can see, it is not about people, but about cannons used to bomb Donetsk, which could also be of Italian production, but the Russian side is not sure”.

Medvedev returns to the attack

“The West pushes the world towards a global war, only the Russian victory is a guarantee against the world war”. Dmitri Medvedev writes on Telegram, adding: the West keeps repeating that “Russia cannot be allowed to win. What does it mean? If Russia doesn’t win, Ukraine must win. And Kiev’s goal is the return of all the territories that previously belonged to it. This is a threat to the very existence of our state. And it represents a direct reason for the application of clause 19 of the Fundamentals of the Russian Federation’s policy in the field of nuclear deterrence ”.