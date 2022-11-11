the masked singerA razor-sharp Buddy Vedder has caused astonishment among competitors Carlo Boszhard and Loretta Schrijver tonight by being the only one to guess which celebrity was hiding behind the costume of the mysterious Mummy in The Masked Singer . The man in the suit had hoped no one would guess, but Buddy outsmarted everyone.

In The Masked Singer Unrecognizable disguised celebrities perform who are usually not known to be able to sing. The teams of Gerard Joling and Vedder and of Boszhard and Schrijver have to guess who is hiding behind the outfits. They listen to the voice, but mainly rely on hints from proposal videos.

The panel knew one thing for sure during the performance: with such a nice voice, it was definitely a professional singer. In the video, Mummy said he was coming to “flavor” the competition, which made Buddy and Gerard think they were dealing with a TV chef. Rudolph van Veen perhaps, or Hugo Kennis?

Mummy also said he was part of a duo, which brought Gerard to Ray Slijngaard, who was in 2 Unlimited with Anita Doth. Carlo just called Simon Keizer, half of Nick & Simon.

Or was it RTL Boulevardreporter Aran Bade, since Mummy stated he was making a comeback on the show? Bade was seen as a reporter last year at The Masked Singer. And in Mummy’s video came a Boulevardmug in the picture.

But when asked if he’s ever interviewed stars, he said no. Further hints were that he was born on an island, speaking is silver for him and silence is gold, a flag with Olympic rings and a compass pointing north.

Carlo Boszhard was stunned when it turned out that he was wrong. © RTL



‘It is unbelievable’

Carlo eventually bet his money on Hugo Kennis, while Loretta suddenly thought he saw Dennis Weening under the mummy bandage just before the final guess. Gerard didn’t remember at all and randomly named Rob Kamphues.

Mummy tossed across the stage like a typical half-dead. © RTL



It was all wrong. The celebrity in Mummy formed a duo twice, on the radio, with Dionne Stax and Mischa Blok. He made a comeback because he was already a reporter on the program last year. The native island was not exotic, but Goeree-Overflakkee.

The ‘speak is silver’ referred to the time the Dutch celebrity The traitors won and with it a pile of silver. The compass to the north was about Kamp Noord, where he stayed during his participation in Expedition Robinson. He often covered the Olympics, hence the flag.

Buddy Vedder jumped for joy when it turned out that he was the only one right. © RTL



And flavor that? You do that with pepper. Pepper Streets. Toine van Peperstraten. Buddy almost had it all figured out and was the only one who guessed it. Carlo was visibly disappointed that he hadn’t been so smart himself, but gave all the credit to his colleague. ,,This is unbelievable,” exclaimed Loretta.

Toine was sorry that he already died in his first episode. ,,I am disappointed that I was not allowed to showcase more. I would have liked to have continued," he said. ,,I always had to practice in silence on my own. I'm not a singer, so it's a bit of a search of: does it sound good? I was quite satisfied with the end result, I thought: I can use it on the tube. I secretly hoped that no one would recognize it."

So that kite didn’t fly. Toine, who is normally known as a fairly serious sports reporter, loved being able to go wild on stage. In fact, he confessed: “It tastes like more.”

